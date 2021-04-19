Eldorado man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in rural West Frankfort

Heath M. Dunning, 33, of Eldorado has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni’s office.
Deputies were dispatched at about 8:39 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Bartoni’s office said after arriving at the rural scene they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
Dunning is accused of stabbing the man in the chest, court records state.
Information from Bartoni’s office said Dunning was arrested on the scene and is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond. The victim’s identification is being withheld until family is notified.
