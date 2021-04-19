 Skip to main content
Eldorado man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in rural West Frankfort
Franklin County

Eldorado man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in rural West Frankfort

Heath M. Dunning

Heath M. Dunning

 Provided by the Franklin County Sheriff

Heath M. Dunning, 33, of Eldorado has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni’s office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 8:39 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a stabbing. 

Bartoni’s office said after arriving at the rural scene they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Dunning is accused of stabbing the man in the chest, court records state.

Information from Bartoni’s office said Dunning was arrested on the scene and is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond. The victim’s identification is being withheld until family is notified.

The Southern

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

