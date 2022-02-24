 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale

Eldorado man transported to hospital following crash in White County

  • Updated
  • 0

WHITE COUNTY — One person was injured and another refused medical attention following a two-vehicle crash in Carmi.

Damion Gobden, 38, of Eldorado, was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries after hitting another car at 5:41 a.m. on Thursday, according to Illinois State Police. 

Gobden was traveling southbound on Epworth Road just north of County Road 350 North in White County. 

Dwayne Cunningham, 55, of Carmi, was traveling northbound on Epworth Road in the same area, ISP said.

Gobden lost control of his vehicle because of heavy ice on the road and crossed the center boundary line, striking Cunningham’s vehicle head-on.

The crash is still being investigated by ISP.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

