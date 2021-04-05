Ex-Sesser mayor sues city, two police officers claiming they conspired to have him arrested

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell was also charged with felony permitting unlawful use of a building, assessed to a person who “controls a building,” and “knowingly grants, permits or makes the building available for use for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance,” per Illinois statute.

In his lawsuit, Mitchell alleges that because he served as mayor when both White and Van Eycke were discharged or resigned from the police force, they have since been “Mitchell’s political enemies.”

Mitchell alleges in court filings that because of these allegedly false statements by Van Eycke and White, his 14th Amendment rights were violated. He also named the city of Sesser as a defendant in the case because White and Van Eycke were city employees and acted in an official capacity at the time of the alleged violation.

Mitchell is seeking damages for legal fees and mental anguish to the tune of about $175,000 for each of the first two counts. The third count, which alleges conspiracy between Van Eycke and White to come after Mitchell, asks for about $2.3 million in damages and court costs.

According to the state court database Judici, Mitchell is scheduled for another hearing in his state case at 1:15 p.m. May 4 via video court.

