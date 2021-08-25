Faith leaders, SIU community hold vigil for slain freshman Keeshanna Jackson

CARBONDALE — SIU Chancellor Austin Lane’s worst nightmare came in the form of a phone call in the middle of the night Sunday when he learned one of his own — a freshman — was taken from this earth too soon.
“This is what we all fear the most; they don't teach any of us how to handle moments like this,” Lane said Wednesday. “I received a call from our chief of police at 3:47 a.m. as soon as I saw his name I knew something was wrong.”
For a third time this week, a community came together to mourn the death of 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson, the SIU student killed by gunfire on Cherry Street over the weekend.
This time, it was Wednesday in the Student Center Ballrooms and they did so through music, tears and the encouraging words from Carbondale’s faith community. In the days prior, more than 200 gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday night, and dozens attended an anti-violence rally Tuesday in Jackson's honor.
Chancellor Austin Lane began crying as he spoke saying the death of a student is his — and any other administrator’s — worst nightmare.
Lane said Jackson’s death was a tragedy. He said those who knew and loved her described her as fun to be around and said she always had something to talk about.
“Any of her friends in the audience would tell you that she could make anyone laugh and she wanted to do everyone's nails,” Lane said. “One friend said Keeshanna didn't live her life sad and that she was the goofiest person …”
SIU Associate Chancellor Wendell Williams said he hopes Jackson’s death helps bring about change.
“My prayer tonight is that we as part of the Saluki Nation family, that we will let this tragedy serve as something that can change us,” Williams said. “Something that can change fear into focus, to remind ourselves to focus on our surroundings, and on the things that our parents, friends and relatives have told us that we should focus on.”
Williams said this is the type of tragedy that can “change faintheartedness into faithfulness to remind ourselves that we must now stay faithful to the dreams and the aspirations that brought us here.”
Father Joseph Brown spoke virtually at the service and called upon the elders in the community to “bring hope back” to the young.
"But we got to deal with the nightmare. The people who feel terminally hopeless and powerless carry guns and feed some kind of narcotic element to bring them temporary peace. That's not an excuse. It's an explanation. But we are still responsible for one another. And we've got children carrying guns because they are hopeless otherwise, we have got to intervene,” Brown said.
Pastor Darryl Cox, of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, said he wanted to encourage the community and SIU to hold onto hope and do what is right and to speak up if they know anything.
“It is your God-given right to say that which is wrong,” Cox said. “It is your God-given right to stand up and stand out.”
The SIU Foundation announced Wednesday that it will provide a scholarship in honor of Jackson’s memory to support a future SIU student from her high school. This fund can be found here.
A GoFundMe page was started to help the family with funeral costs. As of Wednesday evening, nearly $3,500 had been raised by more than 70 donors. A link to this can be found here.
As of Wednesday evening, there was no new suspect information available. Jackson’s family and law enforcement are urging the community to come forward with any information they have about the shooting.
The Carbondale Police Department, with the assistance of SIU's Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement partners, continue to actively investigate the shooting incident, Chief Stan Reno said in a news release.
“I plead for anyone with information to come forward and assist with bringing justice to Keeshanna and her family. Furthermore, I call for an end to the violence in the City as we strive to provide a safe environment for all Carbondale citizens and visitors. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the State’s Attorney’s Office to hold offenders accountable," Reno said in a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).