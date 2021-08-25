Faith leaders, SIU community hold vigil for slain freshman Keeshanna Jackson

CARBONDALE — SIU Chancellor Austin Lane’s worst nightmare came in the form of a phone call in the middle of the night Sunday when he learned one of his own — a freshman — was taken from this earth too soon.

“This is what we all fear the most; they don't teach any of us how to handle moments like this,” Lane said Wednesday. “I received a call from our chief of police at 3:47 a.m. as soon as I saw his name I knew something was wrong.”

For a third time this week, a community came together to mourn the death of 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson, the SIU student killed by gunfire on Cherry Street over the weekend.

This time, it was Wednesday in the Student Center Ballrooms and they did so through music, tears and the encouraging words from Carbondale’s faith community. In the days prior, more than 200 gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday night, and dozens attended an anti-violence rally Tuesday in Jackson's honor.

Chancellor Austin Lane began crying as he spoke saying the death of a student is his — and any other administrator’s — worst nightmare.

Lane said Jackson’s death was a tragedy. He said those who knew and loved her described her as fun to be around and said she always had something to talk about.