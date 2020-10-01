Family of woman killed by trash compactor at Carbondale Towers sues building owner

Carbondale Towers is reserved for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through a contract with Millennia, subsidizes tenants’ rent payments. Duncan was not a resident of the apartment complex.

Millennia purchased Carbondale Towers and the adjacent Mill Street Apartments in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Duncan went to visit friends at an unidentified apartment at Carbondale Towers some time before her death.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was believed that (Duncan) advised one of her children she was leaving with some friends and would return home in about an hour,” the lawsuit says. “Some of the facts at this point are unclear to all surviving parties, but all facts known at this time elude to (Duncan) becoming involved in a dispute or an unsolicited attack.”

At some point inside the building, Ducan began running door to door within the apartment complex, banging on doors and begging people to help her before “they” kill her, the lawsuit claims. The lawsuit alleges that while Duncan cried out for help, she was forced into the trash chute at no lower than the sixth floor, where her purse was found still jammed in the chute following her death.