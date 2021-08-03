Fatal crash blocks westbound I-24 in Paducah, highway authorities say

PADUCAH – Paducah-McCracken County 911 dispatchers are reporting of a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.

This is along I-24 westbound between Exit 3 and the Ohio River Bridge, according to a news release sent at about 1 p.m. Tuesday by Kentucky Highway District 1.

There are at least 2 semi-tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle involved, with a fatality.

The blockage is estimated to remain in place for about four hours.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Semi trucks are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to the 8-foot vehicle width restriction, a 15-ton load limit and a 9 ft.-6 inch maximum vehicle height.

Commercial trucks should consider a detour via U.S. 60 West to the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge to connect to I-57 to continue travel into Illinois.

- The Southern

