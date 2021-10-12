FBI, police offer $15,000 in rewards in Keeshanna Jackson case

The FBI's Springfield office is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest of the suspect in the Keeshanna Jackson case.

The Carbondale Police Department is offering an additional $5,000 for information.

Jackson was shot and killed at a party where three others were injured after the first week of classes in Carbondale. She was 18-years-old and a freshman at SIU.

The FBI said 75-100 people attended the party where Jackson was killed on the 500 block of West Cherry Street, according to a news release.

There is still no suspect information at this time but law enforcement has asked that anyone with photos or videos from the party or any parties that evening turn them in.

Police have confirmed multiple shooters were involved.

Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — at the scene and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.

The Southern is not naming the three individuals who were shot but survived. The victims were a 29-year-old from Marion, a 23-year-old from Murphysboro, and a juvenile victim from Marion.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the FBI Springfield Office at 217-522-9675, or the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677. You may also call your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0