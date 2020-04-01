You are the owner of this article.
Federal judge strikes, resets jury trials in response to coronavirus outbreak
Federal judge strikes, resets jury trials in response to coronavirus outbreak

A federal judge has issued another administrative order in response to the coronavirus, this time striking many jury trials from the docket.

Illinois Southern District Court to use video, teleconferencing because of coronavirus emergency

A Wednesday news release from Illinois’ Southern District announced that Judge Nancy Rosenstengel has issued the second order covering court operations amid the coronavirus outbreak that has shut down much of the state and country. The outbreak has caused public officials to try to stem the spread of the deadly respiratory virus.

The order extends the closure of both the Benton and East St. Louis federal courthouses to May 3. It also made the following announcements:

  • All civil jury trial settings on or before May 31, are stricken, to be reset by the presiding judge to a date on or after June 1.
  • In all civil cases, all current deadlines are extended by 30 days from the current deadline set. The release said this further extends those deadlines previously reset by Second Amended Administrative Order No. 261 dated March 21.
  • Because of health impacts of those involved in jury trials, as well as the court's ability to get a broad spectrum of jurors, the release said all criminal jury trials set on or before May 31, are stricken, and will be reset to a date on or after June 1.
  • All grand jury sessions in this district, set between the date of this order and April 30, are suspended until further order of the court. Criminal warrants, complaints and similar matters will continue to be processed.

