Feds nab 5 men accused of using internet to arrange sex with children

CARBONDALE — In about six weeks time, federal authorities have arrested five local men for each allegedly attempting to solicit a child for sex.
All five arrests were a version of the same story — an FBI agent posing as a small child's relative advertising them online for sex acts.
John Mize
The first man, John L. Mize, was arrested Jan. 28 after he started talking to an undercover federal agent in September.
In recent years, policy makers and advocates, both for offenders as well as victims, have been raising questions as to whether the sex offender registry, and the rules around it, really makes the public safer.
Mize allegedly answered an internet post titled “Taboo,"according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 29 in the Southern District of Illinois.
Between Sept. 28 and Jan. 28, Mize allegedly exchanged messages with a federal agent posing as the father of a make-believe 10-year-old daughter named Kimmy.
“I just have to get up the guts to do it,” Mize allegedly wrote to the undercover agent.
According to the complaint, Mize allegedly made plans to rape Kimmy while the agent, posing as the girl's father, watched. The complaint alleges Mize nearly called the deal off because of nerves.
“(I’ve) just seen a lot of people go to jail lately for this kind of stuff,” Mize allegedly emailed the agent.
Throughout their months of conversation, which began as emails and eventually moved to text messages, Mize allegedly sent multiple pieces of child pornography that showed the agent what Mize wanted to do to the girl.
The two eventually agreed to meet Jan. 28 at a McDonalds in Metropolis to introduce themselves before making further plans. He was arrested after showing up to McDonalds.
Kevin G. Reagan
According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 13 in the Southern District, Kevin G. Reagan was charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor. Like Mize, Reagan answered an online ad, this one titled “Littles?”
Reagan allegedly texted with an undercover agent who was pretending to be soliciting out sex with his 11-year-old niece.
“(She’s) 11 and active just trying to get her more experience,” the agent allegedly texted Reagan.
The complaint details alleged text messages between the agent and Reagan, where the two came to an agreed-upon price of $50 and a gift, “like a rose or candy,” for the girl to perform a sex act.
After several days of chatting, Reagan allegedly agreed to meet at a Herrin gas station to meet the child.
It was here that agents arrested Reagan. The complaint said Reagan called his wife to explain what had happened and asked her to pick up his truck.
Kenneth G. Long
According to another federal criminal complaint, this one filed Feb. 13, Kenneth G. Long was also arrested and charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor. The narrative reads similar to Reagan’s.
The complaint alleges that Long responded to an online ad also referencing “Littles.”
After allegedly contacting an undercover federal agent, Long allegedly asked what sexual acts the purported 11-year-old girl, Lisa, had done before. They eventually settled on a price.
“How much would a donation be,” Long allegedly texted the agent.
“$50 plus a gift like a flower or candy,” the agent responded.
They eventually agreed to meet Feb. 12 at a residence on West Ford Street in Herrin.
When Long stepped out of his car he was met by federal agents there to arrest him.
“I was just about to call you guys,” the complaint alleges he then told agents.
James Lamansky Jr.
According to a fourth federal criminal complaint, this one filed Feb. 5 in the Southern District of Illinois, James Lamansky Jr. has been charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor. He, too, allegedly answered a post to an online forum — the poster claimed to have an 11-year-old niece he allowed others to have sex with.
Between Jan. 26 and Feb. 4, the date of his arrest, Lamansky allegedly made plans with an undercover agent to rape the girl at an hourly-rate motel near Collinsville. After his arrest, Lamansky allegedly told agents that he was going to go to the motel to get the license plate number of the guy he was chatting with to report it. He allegedly said he never planned to hurt the girl.
However the complaint notes Lamansky never contacted law enforcement during his talks with the undercover agent. Investigators also found that he had paid for $38 in cash to rent a motel room for two hours.
Jace Faugno
On Friday, the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois announced that Jace Faugno, 25, of Paducah, was sentenced to 78 months in prison plus five years of mandatory supervised release for two counts of distributing child pornography.
The release said Faugno first came to the attention of law enforcement in September 2018, when a joint undercover investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI allegedly caught him sending child pornography over Kik, a popular cell phone messaging application. Faugno pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019.
A warning to parents
Reflecting on federal efforts to catch child sex predators, Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez said he decided upon his election to the role last year that he would personally handle cases with child victims, as well as sexual assault cases.
He said many times children are targeted because of circumstances in their lives — perhaps they come from an abusive home or are wards of the state and find themselves easy targets for being groomed. But it’s not just kids with rough home lives that are the concern.
“I think it’s important to educate parents that this can happen to anybody,” Cervantez said. He pointed to a belief some parents have that their child’s good grades are analogous to good or mature decision-making.
“I think we have to disassociate (good grades) with being a mature, responsible adult,” he said. But he also urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity.
