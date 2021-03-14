Feds nab 5 Southern Illinois men accused of using internet to arrange sex with children

The complaint alleges that Long responded to an online ad also referencing “Littles.”

After allegedly contacting an undercover federal agent, Long allegedly asked what sexual acts the purported 11-year-old girl, Lisa, had done before. They eventually settled on a price.

“How much would a donation be,” Long allegedly texted the agent.

“$50 plus a gift like a flower or candy,” the agent responded.

They eventually agreed to meet Feb. 12 at a residence on West Ford Street in Herrin.

When Long stepped out of his car he was met by federal agents there to arrest him.

“I was just about to call you guys,” the complaint alleges he then told agents.

James Lamansky Jr.

According to a fourth federal criminal complaint, this one filed Feb. 5 in the Southern District of Illinois, James Lamansky Jr. has been charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor. He, too, allegedly answered a post to an online forum — the poster claimed to have an 11-year-old niece he allowed others to have sex with.