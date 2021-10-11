 Skip to main content
Feds pin more charges on SIU math professor accused of scheming for grant dollars

A SIU math professor and researcher accused of fraudulently obtaining $155,099 in grants has now been hit with additional charges from the feds, court records show. 

On Oct. 5, prosecutors from the Southern District of Illinois filed a superseding indictment against MingQing Xiao, of Makanda.

The additional counts accuse him of wire fraud, tax fraud and the failure to report a foreign bank account. Xiao was previously indicted by a grand jury in April on two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. 

Previous reporting by The Southern states Xiao fraudulently obtained the grant money from the National Science Foundation by concealing support he was receiving from the Chinese government and a Chinese university, according to allegations outlined in a U.S. Department of Justice news release. 

Xiao had worked with SIU since 2000 and was placed on administrative leave following the initial indictment. 

Under federal law, the crime of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

A final pretrial conference is set for 9:30 a.m. April 12. 

Xiao's jury trial that was set for Oct. 25 has been reset to 9 a.m. on April 25 in 2022. 

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

