Feds pin more charges on SIU math professor accused of scheming for grant dollars

A SIU math professor and researcher accused of fraudulently obtaining $155,099 in grants has now been hit with additional charges from the feds, court records show.
On Oct. 5, prosecutors from the Southern District of Illinois filed a superseding indictment against MingQing Xiao, of Makanda.
The additional counts accuse him of wire fraud, tax fraud and the failure to report a foreign bank account. Xiao was previously indicted by a grand jury in April on two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement.
Previous reporting by The Southern states Xiao fraudulently obtained the grant money from the National Science Foundation by concealing support he was receiving from the Chinese government and a Chinese university, according to allegations outlined in a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Xiao had worked with SIU since 2000 and was placed on administrative leave following the initial indictment.
Under federal law, the crime of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
A final pretrial conference is set for 9:30 a.m. April 12.
Xiao's jury trial that was set for Oct. 25 has been reset to 9 a.m. on April 25 in 2022.
"Dear, Policeman" by Courtlin Jabrae
Isaac Smith
Gallery: Bears beat winless Lions 24-14
APTOPIX Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams stiff arms Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
APTOPIX Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Detroit Lions defensive back Bobby Price defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
APTOPIX Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-14. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) stiff arms Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) stiff arms Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Daryl Worley (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Daryl Worley (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99)tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99)tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) yells as he waits for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) yells as he waits for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) yells as he waits for the ball from center Evan Brown (63) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy yells to his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Lions Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.