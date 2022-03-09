Fire prompts evacuation at Walmart in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO – Multiple agencies responded to Murphysboro Walmart for a structure fire sometime before noon on Wednesday.
Heavy smoke and some flames could be seen from outside the building, according to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents' Facebook page.
Social posts also confirm an evacuation was issued for Walmart.
Murphysboro and Carbondale emergency departments were unable to immediately comment on the fire.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
