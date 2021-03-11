Firefighters still battling Fountain Bluff wildfire; additional resources deployed

GORHAM — Forest service firefighters from Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Oregon were on the ground Thursday in the Shawnee National Forest assisting local firefighters with a wildfire in the Fountain Bluff area that was first reported late Tuesday afternoon.

Due to steep terrain and high winds Wednesday, the wildfire grew to 33 acres, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service is overseeing incident operations, which included the deployment of 17 firefighters from Forest Service units in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Oregon to work alongside Shawnee National Forest firefighters.

"Objectives for the incident are to protect fire fighter and public safety, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure, and private property," the release stated.

On Wednesday, fire crews established control lines on the south and east sides of the fire by clearing small trees and brush, and extinguishing spot fires as it spilled over the bluff on the north and west sides of the fire.

On Thursday, firefighters are patrolling along the top of Fountain Bluff as well as the Fountain Bluff Road beneath the bluff. Vehicles traveling in the Gorham area should slow down when encountering emergency vehicles.