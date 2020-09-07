Former Harrisburg physician convicted in wife's slaying to be sentenced Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Carla Burns’ family may finally get some closure on Tuesday. After more than four years, hundreds of court appearances and a lengthy jury trial, Brian Burns will be sentenced for murdering Carla Burns, his estranged wife.

Burns was convicted in December of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in the March 2016 death of Carla Burns. A jury also found Burns guilty of spreading her ashes on their rural Saline County property. He is expected to be sentenced by Judge Walden Morris at 1 p.m. in the Saline County Courthouse in Harrisburg.

Carla Burns, 49, was a nurse and an instructor at Southeastern Illinois College. She was a mother of two.

Tuesday will be Burns’ third sentencing hearing for the crime. The first was scheduled for February and was continued because of a paperwork error that led to Burns not being present for the hearing. The second, set in June, was postponed because Burns’ attorney, Duane Verity, told the court he was unaware of the hearing date.