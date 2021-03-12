Former Marion Prison factory manager sentenced to prison in fraud scheme

As a supervisory employee in the executive branch of the United States, Whitecotton was required to annually report his financial interests, any outside employment activities, and any positions held outside his role at the prison, according to the release.

The purpose of this requirement is to uncover any possible conflicts of interest a supervisory employee may have in the performance of his or her duties, according to the release. The forms require disclosure of any sources of income over $200.

In court documents, Whitecotton admitted that he knowingly and willfully failed to disclose his work for PGB and the payments he received as outside income, the release states.

Whitecotton also admitted that when it appeared his unlawful conduct would be discovered, he took steps to suppress or interfere with investigators’ discovery of the truth, including by unlawfully instructing a witness to lie about Whitecotton’s involvement with TRCB and receipt of payments from PGB.

