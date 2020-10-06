Former Massac County EMA assistant director indicted on 8 federal fraud charges

A former Massac County Emergency Management official has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding the county and local businesses of more than $49,000 in goods and services.

A Tuesday news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said former assistant director of Massac County Emergency Management Agency Christopher Thompson, 29, of Kevil, Kentucky, has been indicted on eight counts, including one count of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud. The indictment against Thompson alleges that between November 2018 and September 2019 he devised and carried out a scheme to defraud local businesses and Massac County for his own personal gain.

The six-page indictment alleges that Thompson used his position with the EMA to fraudulently use existing EMA accounts and lines of credit as well as to establish new lines of credit in the EMA’s name. The indictment also alleges that Thompson attempted to hide his activity by having purchase receipts sent to his EMA work email address and by hiding paper bills throughout his office.

Among the businesses the U.S. attorney alleges Thompson defrauded were John Deere Financial, Amazon, AT&T, online retailer Newegg, Office Depot and Plaza Tire. The indictment also alleges several iPads and a MacBook Pro were among the items purchased.

The release said each count carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Thompson is currently out on bond pending his jury trial, which is set for Nov. 30, 2020, in Benton.

