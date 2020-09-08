Former Saline County physician to serve 40 years for wife's 2016 death

During his closing arguments in the December murder trial, Goetten, the special prosecutor, argued that Burns was motivated to kill his wife after she filed her taxes separately from him in 2016 as the couple's divorce was pending. After Carla Burns refused to amend her tax return, Goetten said, Brian Burns started to weigh his options.

“I think this is where the seed is planted for Brian Burns to murder his wife,” Goetten said during the trial.

Jurors heard testimony that alleged Brian Burns shot his wife and then burned her on a pyre. The prosecution argued Burns later shoveled Carla Burns' ashes into buckets and scattered them around his rural Saline County property.

In some ways, these were not facts Burns' defense disputed, but instead tried to reframe. Burns told investigators that his wife had asked him to teach her to shoot a pistol the day she died. She had come by Burns' home to pick up their dog, Chloe, of whom they shared custody.

Burns said she tried to fire the gun one-handed, but the recoil caused the pistol to be aimed at her head before it went off, killing her. Burns said during testimony that, in a state of intense grief, he decided to cremate her and spread her ashes on their property, which he said he understood to be her final wishes.