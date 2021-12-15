Former SIU student sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of child pornography

JACKSON COUNTY - A former SIU student will spend several years in prison for possession of hundreds of photos of child pornography.
Michael Nelson, 24 of Carbondale, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on two charges of possession of child pornography, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.
Both are class 2 felonies.
Nelson’s sentence includes that he must register as a sex offender and participate in a period of mandatory supervised release which will last from three years to natural life.
The charges against Nelson arose after the FBI received a report of suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to drop box, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.
The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, connected the account to Nelson who was an SIU student at the time.
After obtaining a search warrant they were able to locate hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Nelson’s computer.
Nelson was arrested towards the end of August in 2018.
He admitted to knowingly downloading and possessing the child pornography that were on his computer, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.
Nelson later attempted to suppress his confession during the trial, however, after a lengthy battle the motion was denied.
Following the denial Nelson entered open pleas of guilty to both charges.
He was sentenced on Nov. 30 of this year.
