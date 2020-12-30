Four arrested in connection to 2019 murder of Herrin man

HERRIN — Four people have been charged in connection to the 2019 murder of a Herrin man, authorities say.

A news release from the Herrin Police Department said the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office issued warrants on first-degree murder charges for Malik Felton, 21, of Murphysboro; Austen Norris, 24, of Marion; Keith Kemery, 41, of De Soto; and Ashley Kaminski, 26, of Marion. They are accused of being involved in the Jan. 27, 2019 killing of 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis.

The release said Norris is currently serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to the IDOC website, he is serving time for multiple counts of theft.

As previously reported by The Southern, Ennis was found dead at around 5:18 a.m. Jan. 27, 2019 in his residence in the 700 block of North 17th Street.

Felton will appear before Judge Stephen Green at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 25 for a pretrial conference. Norris has a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 before Judge Green. Kemery will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1 before Judge Green. All appearances are at the Williamson County Courthouse.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that four men had been arrested. In fact, Ashely Kaminski is a woman.

