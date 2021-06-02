 Skip to main content
Franklin County man charged in the 2020 homicide of Robin Renee Williams
Jackson County

Franklin County man charged in the 2020 homicide of Robin Renee Williams

A man wanted for the 2020 murder of a West Frankfort woman has been arrested in Florida and indicted.

Michael L. Moore, 44, of Franklin County, was arrested earlier this year in the South Florida Reception Center in Doral, Florida. Moore is serving a sentence for drug charges.

He has been arrested for murdering 41-year-old West Frankfort resident Robin Renee Williams.

The Carbondale Police Department began investigating a missing persons case on Sept. 21 and located a body in an abandoned house in the 600 block of East Park Street.

A subsequent autopsy determined her death was a homicide, and DNA evidence was collected.

Moore, a known associate of Williams, was identified as a suspect, according to a Wednesday news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

Cervantez filed a four-count information Jan. 20, charging Moore with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Carbondale Police detectives then traveled to Florida to arrest Moore.

Cervantez presented the case to a grand jury on May 20, and then returned a bill of indictment for all counts.

Moore remains in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the release.

A $1.2 million bond is set for Moore.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be notified by Florida authorities when Moore is able to be transported back to Illinois for prosecution, according to the news release.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

