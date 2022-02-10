 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Franklin County police request help locating sex offender

  Updated
  • 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an out-of-compliant sex offender.

There is an active arrest warrant for Raymond Williams, 40, of Benton, for failing to appear in court on the charge of Violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to a news release.

Williams was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse / bodily harm, a Class 2 felony, in February 2017, according to Judici.com, an online courts record database. 

He was also found guilty of a Class 3 felony, violation of the sex offender registry, in August of 2020, records show. 

Williams did not provide The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with a current address, and his current whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Williams is classified as a sexual predator and is required to register with law enforcement for life.

Police advise that if Williams is seen people should not try to apprehend him but rather contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 439-9252 with any information.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

