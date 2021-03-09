 Skip to main content
Franklin County Sheriff reminds residents not to drink and drive this coming St. Patrick's Day
Franklin County

Franklin County Sheriff reminds residents not to drink and drive this coming St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, Franklin County law enforcement agencies are reminding citizens to enjoy the holiday, but safely.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sent a news release Tuesday reminding those who choose to celebrate the consequences of driving inebriated. The release said officers know people are looking for a reason to celebrate but urged caution and for everyone to have a plan of how they will get home. The release said this year’s celebrations might look different than in year’s past but that the same rules apply.

“Make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely,” the release said.

The release said there would be increased patrols for alcohol and drug use but there will also be an increased priority on seat belt enforcement.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

