Franklin County Sheriff searching for man last seen outside Dollar General

Police are still searching for a missing person last seen at the Dollar General store on the west side of West Frankfort.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek information concerning Joshua Brock, who went missing the night of Oct. 9.

Brock is described as a white, 34-year-old man. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 260 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing dark-colored cargo shorts, a red, blue and white button-down shirt and red tennis shoes, police said.

It is believed he was riding a gold, ten-speed bicycle with curled style handlebars, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Brock can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841

