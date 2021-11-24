‘From Protest to Progress:’ An overview of Illinois’ criminal justice reform

This story is part of a project on police accountability funded by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Earlier this year, Illinois made history by passing one of the most progressive criminal justice reform laws in the country during a lame duck legislative session in January 2021.

After a last-minute media campaign by police unions to kill it, Gov. J.B Pritzker signed it into law.

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, some of the deadlines for the law, including the requirement for some law enforcement agencies to acquire body worn cameras, are going into effect.

Sen. Kimberly Lightford (IL-4), the leader of the Black Caucus, said to come up with the law, she thought back to her own experiences as a legislator and to a racial profiling reform she helped pass in 1999 with then State Sen. Barack Obama.

“Racial profiling was something we tried to fix over 20 years ago that has blossomed from the vehicle into our homes and killing us in our beds,” Lightford said. “So for me I just knew we had to do something that’s significant, that will be big, bold and impactful to help us along the way with criminal justice reform.”

Khadine Bennett, the Advocacy and Intergovernmental Affairs Director for the ACLU of Illinois, said most Illinoisans support police reform. She shared polling info collected from two separate polls of Illinois voters conducted by the Global Strategy Group.

According to this information, 9 out of 10 Illinois voters support legislative efforts that hold police accountable and 69% agree that reform is necessary because of racial bias in policing.

But there has been strong push back from law enforcement unions.

Those who oppose the law argue that it was not fully vetted and passed in the dead of night on the last day of a lame duck session in an omnibus motion. Bennett and the Black Caucus say this isn’t entirely true.

While the 764-page omnibus law did pass around 4 a.m. in the Senate on the last day of the session and later that same day in the House, Bennett said there had been discussions regarding its provisions for months.

“I think that the idea that it was something they just didn’t know was happening is just not accurate or not fair,” Bennett said. “And then the other thing is just the mischaracterization of what the bill and the laws and the policies actually do.”

Lightford said law enforcement had a lot of input in the law and won key concessions while negotiating its terms.

“We listened, we negotiated with police groups, and they won quite a few key concessions. So you can’t sit at the table and negotiate and win concessions and then say you were not part of any negotiations of the process,” Lightford said. “I cannot comprehend how they can complain at all that they were shut out when their lobbyists were getting things changed on their behalf.”

Sen. Elgie Sims, one of the sponsors of the law, said the next steps in reform include looking at the concept of qualified immunity and what measures can be taken to improve correctional facilities.

“There is no shortage of reform to the criminal justice system,” Sims said. “We don’t want this to be seen as a moment, we want this to be seen as a movement. A movement towards reimagining what public safety looks like in the state and that takes time.”

Rep. Justin Slaughter, another sponsor of the law and chairman of the IL House Judiciary Criminal Committee, is known throughout the state for his mantra “from protest to progress.”

“For far too long our criminal justice system has destroyed our communities of color,” Slaughter said in a video he posted to Facebook. “The time is now for us to go from protest to progress.”

The first state to eliminate cash bail

With the passage of HB3653, Illinois became the first state to abolish cash bail.

Many people are in jail after they are arrested for a crime not because they are guilty and not because they are a danger to society but because they don’t have money, Bennett said.

“This language would basically say if someone is not a danger to society, they’re not a flight risk, that they should be released. And if that person is a danger or a flight risk then they would stay in custody and so it takes away your ability to pay,” Bennett said.

Bennett said law enforcement is spreading the narrative that ‘these dangerous predators will be out when this goes into effect’ but the truth is abolishing cash bail makes Illinoisans safer.

“It shouldn’t be a situation where if I’m a millionaire and I’ve committed a pretty awful crime where it would result in if I got out my you know my community would be unsafe just because I had money and had the ability to bail myself out I’d be able to, and so I think our belief is that this is not an increased danger to folks,” Bennett said.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also supportive of the measure to eliminate cash bail and said with the passage of HB3653, Illinois is showing leadership with regards to pretrial detention.

“Finally sending the signal not only within the state of Illinois because other states are watching that we shouldn’t hold people in jail simply because they are poor holding somebody in pretrial detention should be based on to what extent that they’re a serious flight risk, to what extent they are a risk to the public safety, a real identifiable risk to the public safety,” Raoul said. “Folks should not be held in jail often times longer than their sentence for minor violations. And unfortunately because some people who were arrested for minor violations simply can’t afford bail they stay in jail longer than they would if they had an immediate trial.”

Body cameras

Under the law, officer-worn body cameras will be mandatory for all law enforcement agencies beginning for some agencies in 2022 and all agencies by 2025.

With a few exceptions, the law requires the cameras to be on at all times and prohibits the alteration or deletion of footage.

Some opponents of this measure argue that small police departments will be unable to afford the cameras, but there is a grant in place to fund the purchasing of this equipment.

Sims said last he checked the body camera fund had $2,161,000 in it that departments could apply for.

“There are resources available in the state treasury right now for the body worn camera law and what we have also built in is an incentive for departments who comply with that body worn camera requirement to have preferential funding for grant money,” Sims said.

A survey by The Southern Illinoisan of key local law enforcement agencies found that as of August 2020, most departments surveyed had squad car cameras but not body cameras.

However, since then, some departments, including Herrin and Harrisburg, have obtained the cameras. Other departments didn’t respond to requests for comment as of publication. Johnston City’s police department has had the cameras since 2019.

Carbondale’s Police Department says they are in the process of researching the best technology for the cameras. The Anna Police Department said they will be in compliance by Jan. 1 2025 while arguing it is an “unfunded mandate.”

Victims of crime

Some opponents of the law argue that abolishing the state’s cash bail system will harm victims of crime.

One of these opponents, Republican House Leader Rep. Jim Durkin (IL-82), said one troubling aspect of the law is that victims of violent crimes are considered complaining witnesses and can be forced to testify at bond hearings.

“Rape victims of all ages, domestic violence victims, family members of a murdered loved one are all considered complaining witnesses,” Durkin said in a January press conference about the law. “Under the law right now, a defendant must appear before a judge within 72 hours of arrest for a bond hearing and often that arrest of the attacker happens not only days but hours or minutes after the offense. So imagine this, a bond hearing is ordered for a person who has been charged with rape and the court orders that rape victim to appear at that bond hearing which could have been hours or days after the attack to stand in front of the judge and also within a few feet of her attacker. This is not how we should treat victims of crime in Illinois.”

However the law actually protects victims of violent crime, according to Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

“Safety looks like listening to survivors during a bond hearing, it looks like listening to survivors when they have a difficult interaction with local law enforcement and this bill absolutely does not in any way give extensive rights that go to cause harm in our communities,” Pyron said. “It protects survivors. It gives survivors the opportunity to meet with the state’s attorney to get an order of protection at a bond hearing.”

The law also amends the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act to prohibit the billing of survivors/victims of sexual assault, and requires law enforcement officers to undergo victim centered and trauma informed training to teach them how to better respond to and investigate cases of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Reversing false narratives

Since the law passed the House and Senate, leaders of the Black Caucus have been working to reverse false narratives about the law and its reforms spread by law enforcement unions by hosting town halls and the state has started its own media campaign “The Truth About HB3653.”

This media campaign provides “fact checks” correcting misinformation. One law enforcement union, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association created its own graphic campaign that has been widely circulated on social media titled “What will happen to Illinois Families if HB3653 is signed by Governor Pritzker” this graphic contains four outside the box scenarios that claim Illinois families will be less safe under the new legislation.

Sims said part of the misunderstanding comes from individuals not reading the law and choosing instead to listen to other people’s opinions on it.

“That’s what I’m finding is so frustrating about the misinformation campaign is that it doesn’t speak to the specific language of the bill,” Sims said. “It talks about somebody's perspective about what the bill says as opposed to reading the actual content of the bill.”

Sims told a story about how he was having a conversation about the law with some of his colleagues and their local police chiefs, when one of the chiefs began to berate him.

“As I was talking he began to berate me and just kind of yell and scream over me and I kind of stopped the conversation and said you know what, how about we move on to the next point because clearly the chief needs to calm down and we moved on,” Sims said. “I also said later on in that conversation if we don’t believe that in this situation that kind of interaction would happen with me and a police chief if that is indicative of what happens in communities with people all the time and they are talked to and talked down to all the time, and that interaction is not one that is collaborative, is not one that is congenial, it is one that is combative, one that is aggressive when it doesn’t have to be.”

Lightford said when putting together the law, the Black Caucus wanted to ensure they were working from a place of facts and data rather than emotion, so they began gathering facts and data and getting input from experts, advocacy groups, civil rights activists groups and law enforcement.

She said the Senate was authorized to hold subject matter hearings which they invited the house to and they spent around 30 hours bringing on experts and researchers to answer questions about the reforms that came out in the law.

Throughout this process, Lightford said law enforcement had a lot of input.

“I saw them on subject matter hearing calls as I saw them responding and testimony, and so for them to say they had no part in it is what really got me boiling at that point,” Lightford said.

Lightford said it is harmful to say the process of the law was rushed, or that it excluded the opinions of law enforcement intentionally. She said the caucus listened, negotiated with police groups and they won quite a few key concessions.

“We created this transformative legislation and we didn’t need their permission and see that’s the thing here that I witness is that you know they want us to allow them to tell us it’s ok when it’s our communities that have received poor treatment for generations,” Lightford said. “This is nothing new, and we’ve waited far too long for meaningful change to happen and we know that uplifting Black and marginalized communities will ultimately benefit the entire state and any opposition is nothing more than a desperate attempt to halt the progress and continue the legacy of systemic racism and oppression in this year and beyond and we aren’t willing to settle for that.”

Lightford said they didn’t just pass the law for their community, but they also passed it to benefit law enforcement.

“We want to keep them out of violent dangerous situations and we want them to be able to trust their fellow officers,” Lightford said. “We don’t want them to face retaliation when they are, you know, honest with the job that’s being done if they aren’t willing to turn a blind eye to racism and abuse and that’s the whole point of what we did, making our communities safer for everyone including the police.”

Gaps still exist

The law contains a provision on pg. 669 sealing law enforcement misconduct records maintained by the newly improved state Professional Conduct Database from the public

Now, these records cannot be obtained via FOIA requests or subpoenas for court proceedings and anyone who wishes to obtain misconduct records would have to instead file a request with each of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office defended the provision by saying the misconduct information remains an open record in the individual police stations. The reason the state database was closed, the spokesperson said, is “the records are available to anyone who wants them” from the individual departments.

The spokesperson acknowledged that anyone seeking statewide data on police misconduct would have to file FOIA requests with each of the almost 900 Illinois law enforcement agencies.

House Bill 3653 Mandates the use of body cameras

Implements strict use of force laws, including banning chokeholds unless deadly use of force is considered justified

Reforms the state’s certification and decertification process

Eliminates prison gerrymandering

Eliminates the sworn affidavit currently required to make a complaint against an officer

Prevents the destruction of police misconduct records and requires their retention

Enforces background checks for officers

Calls for the demilitarization of the police and bans the purchasing of certain equipment

Creates a duty to intervene if an officer sees misconduct by another officer

Makes it a criminal offense for an officer to intentionally misrepresent facts described in a report

Abolishes cash bail, releasing non-violent suspects awaiting trial

Establishes minimum rights for pregnant prisoners

Ends arrests on the sole charge of resisting arrest

Ends the practice of suspending driver's licenses for unpaid tickets

Requires cops to undergo more mental health crisis training

Creates a task force on constitutional rights and remedies, policing policies, and to review qualified immunity

Requires police to release arrest records to the public within 72 hours under the Freedom of Information Act.

Prevents law enforcement agencies from publishing “mugshots” on social media for minor offenses unless to assist with the search for a missing person or a fugitive

Prohibits billing of sexual assault survivors for medical or forensic services.

