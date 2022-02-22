Funeral services announced for Pulaski County corporal killed in crash

PULASKI COUNTY — Funeral services have been announced for a Pulaski County sheriff's corporal killed in a crash over the weekend.

Cpl. Jon Utley, 26, of Mounds, died 11:40 p.m. on Saturday at Union County Hospital after a single-vehicle crash, according to Utley’s obituary. He was not on duty at the time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Utley will be escorted by law enforcement to his hometown of Johnston City, where another visitation is planned 5-8 p.m. Friday at Pyle Funeral Home, 1008 W. Broadway Blvd. A funeral service is also schedule at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial is planned in Herrin.

Family and friends of Utley, including Jennifer Sweet, have taken to Facebook to mourn Utley.

“So many hurting so deeply over the passing of Jon Utley last night,” Sweet said in her post on Sunday. “It's such a sobering reminder that none of us are promised tomorrow. Prayers for his family and especially his little boy as they struggle through the devastating news that will no doubt change their lives forever.”

Sweet worked as a paramedic for Massac and Pulaski County, which is where she met Utley.

“He was a respectful, fair and kind young man. He was a fantastic father and his son Jace was literally his life. He was respectful and really loved helping others. He was just a really great person and it's such a tragedy.”

Local schools also are raising funds for Utley's family.

Codben junior and senior high schools, along with other schools, will be participating in “Back the Blue Day” Friday, Feb. 25.

Donations of $1 are being accepted, with all of the money going to Utley’s family, and students are encouraged to wear blue, according to the post.

Several local first responder agencies have also been telling their own fond memories of Utley through Facebook.

The Buckner Volunteer Fire Department reminisced about the two years Utley spent with them before he “found his true calling.”

Through the years, he worked his way through the ranks and established himself as one of the definite "good guys,” the group said in their post. “Jon was an amazing young man who could light up a room with his smile. He was loving, caring, and definitely the hardest working guy in the room, no matter what he did. We love and miss you, Jon. We will take it from here.”

The West Franklin County Central Dispatch also made a post about Utley’s time with them and his affectionate nickname of “Radio.”

“We send our sincerest condolences to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, his family and young son,” they said in their post. “Rest easy, Radio.”

