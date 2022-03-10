 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphysboro

Geff woman dead following Wednesday two-vehicle crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY – One woman is dead following a Wednesday crash in Wayne County.

Kathy Richardson, 68, of Geff, was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 15 just east of 105 East, Illinois State Police said.

At 12:05 p.m. Richardson was traveling east on Route 15 with a 12-year-old female passenger from Fairfield.

For an unknown reason Richardson crossed the centerline, ISP said.

At the same time, Robert Cline, 45, of Cisne, was traveling west in the same area.

Cline swerved right in an attempt to avoid a collision with Richardson but was struck in the front driver’s side by Richardson’s vehicle, ISP said.

Both Cline and the minor reported no injuries as a result of the accident.

No further information about the incident is available at this time, ISP said.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

