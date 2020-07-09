Goreville post office employee indicted on charges of stealing mail
Williamson County

Goreville post office employee indicted on charges of stealing mail

A Johnston City woman has been indicted on four federal counts of theft of mail by a postal service employee, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

According to the news release, Brittany Freeman, 27, of Johnston City, worked as a mail carrier for the Goreville post office. The indictment charges that she stole over $500 worth of rebate checks sent by Menards to customers along her mail routes in February and March.

Her arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. July 27 at the federal courthouse in Benton. Each of the four felony counts she faces is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The release states the charges are the result of a referral and investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General. 

— The Southern

