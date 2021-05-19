 Skip to main content
Harrisburg man identified as person found dead in Saline County
A Harrisburg man has been identified as the person found dead along Illinois Route 13 near Harrisburg on May 12.

A news release from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Tuesday said authorities were called last week to a portion of Route 13 just west of Harrisburg. Upon arriving they found 42-year-old Doyle Winston III.

An autopsy was performed Friday where it was determined the manner of death was a homicide, the ISP news release said. The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time, according to ISP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at 618-382-4606 ext. 235.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

