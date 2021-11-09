Herrin man accused of displaying gun in a fit of road rage

CARBONDALE - A Herrin man was arrested after allegedly pulling a firearm out in a fit of road rage, according to a news release.
Carbondale police responded at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the 1000 block of East Main Street for a road rage call, where a firearm was displayed by the passenger of the suspect vehicle, police said.
Officers were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle.
The passenger, Amari Ross, 20 of Herrin, was allegedly found in possession of a stolen firearm, police said.
Ross was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
He was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
