Herrin man accused of displaying gun in a fit of road rage

There's a semi-serious joke on Twitter about releasing the "all-Julia cut" of "Julie & Julia." Nora Ephron's generation-hopping tale of Julia Child's rise and the modern young woman trying to follow her lead has its fans, but it's no secret that the Julia Child section is just more interesting than Julie's. Who cares about the blogger learning life lessons through beef bourguignon when you could be watching Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci fawn over one another in 1950s Paris?