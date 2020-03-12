Herrin man gets 13 years for Jackson County burglary

A Herrin man on Tuesday was sentenced to serve 13 years in state prison for a burglary that happened in January in Jackson County.

According to a news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, Larry T. Coulter, 58, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary charge on Tuesday. Due to his criminal record, Coulter was sentenced as a Class X felony offender, and was given 13 years in state prison followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 28 responded to a report of a suspicious van at a residence on Dillinger Road. They, along with De Soto Police, tracked the van to a home in De Soto, where it was abandoned. A man matching Coulter's description had been seen driving the van, according to police, and officers found stolen items from the Dillinger Road property inside.

Later the same day, officers from Hurst Police Department found Coulter walking on Illinois 149 and questioned him. He confessed to burglarizing the residence and using the van to transport the stolen property, according to the news release.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0