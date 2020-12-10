Herrin man pleads guilty to lying about payments from government contractors

BENTON — A Herrin man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges that he lied to the government about outside income.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says part of his guilty plea, Shawn E. Whitecotton, 49, admitted to concealing from the federal government thousands of dollars he received from a government contractor.

The release states that, according to court documents, Whitecotton was the factory manager of the UNICOR manufacturing facility operating within the federal penitentiary in Marion. In 2014, the prison's UNICOR facility contracted with a private company, PGB Hangers LLC, to manufacture wire clothing hangers.

As the UNICOR factory manager, the release states, Whitecotton was responsible for overseeing the contract and that after the work began, Whitecotton convinced PGB to hire him as a salesperson. He created a new entity — TRCB LLC — to engage in his side job and subsequently received over $20,000 in payments from PGB, according to the U.S. attorney.