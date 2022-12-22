Herrin psychologist indicted in federal court for making false statements, medical fraud

BENTON — A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Theresa Kelly, 56, of Herrin for engaging in a scheme to seek approved medical leave and reasonable accommodations from her former employer without valid documentation.

Kelly was also charged with submitting false medical documents in connection with a 2020 lawsuit against the VA, as well as a scheme to bill Medicare for services that she did not provide at a Southern Illinois nursing home.

Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. Court documents say between Nov. 2016 and Aug. 2020 that Kelly submitted fraudulent medical documentation in the name of real and fake medical providers as part of the approval process for reasonable accommodations and medical leave, including FMLA leave.

The indictment alleges that Kelly provided the VA with letters and documentation purportedly from a “Dr. K. William Dixon” and “Amy J. Aron, Ph.D.” that detailed those providers’ alleged treatment of Kelly. Investigators later determined that there were no medical providers by those names practicing in Illinois, and that the documents submitted by Kelly were fraudulent. Kelly is also charged with submitting false medical documents that bore the forged signature of two legitimate medical providers.

Kelly was charged with four counts of making false statements to the VA in connection with the false medical documents she submitted and her efforts to conceal the fraudulent nature of those documents.

The indictment also alleges that in Dec. of 2020, Kelly obstructed justice in a civil proceeding in federal court by submitting fraudulent medical documentation to her attorney — the contents of which were used to seek a continuance of the judicial proceeding.

In addition to her submission of fraudulent medical documents, the indictment alleges that between May 2016 and Jan. 2018, Kelly engaged in a scheme to defraud Medicare and obtain payment for psychiatric services that she did not provide to residents of a Southern Illinois nursing home.

In addition to her full-time job at the VA, Kelly owned a company by the name of TS Onsite Mental Health through which she claimed to provide psychotherapy sessions to patients at Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.

According to the indictment, Kelly billed Medicare for over 400 claims worth more than $54,000 for services that she did not provide. Kelly billed for at least some of the services on days she was on approved medical leave from the VA.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, the defendant is presumed to be innocent of the charges until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

If convicted, Kelly faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. Kelly could also be ordered to repay the government for her fraudulent billing of Medicare.

The investigation was conducted by investigators with the VA-OIG and HHS-OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe J. Gross is prosecuting the case.