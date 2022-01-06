Herrin school district has increased security following social media threat

HERRIN – Herrin Community Unit School District 4 will have extra security today following a possible threat posted on social media Wednesday, school officials said.

The school day will continue as normal following a threat made on social media Wednesday, Dec. 5, as the Herrin Police Department has determined there is no immediate danger to the staff and students at the school, Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson said in a news release late Wednesday.

“While we don’t believe this particular social media threat is cause for alarm, we chose to notify you (the families) because we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students,” Wilson said. “Since returning to in-person learning this school year, schools nationwide are dealing with school safety concerns that seem to be heightened and causing anxiety, fear and nervousness among our staff and students.”

Additional law enforcement will be present at the school out of an abundance of caution, Wilson said.

Wilson also provided the following list of options students and their families could take to ease their concerns.

Be sure to report any concerning messages you hear or see in person or online to a trusted adult, school administrator, staff member or police.

The Safe2Help Illinois is a 24/7 program for students to share school safety issues, find resources to get help and find encouragement to help others. Reports can be made here.

Please do not promote social media rumors, instead, notify the school.

If you feel uncomfortable about something you read, something you hear, something you see please, report it so the school can do something about it.

Know who is connecting with your children online and set rules for social networking, instant messaging, e-mailing, online gaming and using webcams.

