Home invasion call prompts death investigation in Desoto

DESOTO – A home invasion call has prompted to a death investigation in Desoto.

Jessica Trexler, 33, of Pulaski, was located dead inside a residence at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

After an initial investigation, it has been reported that Trexler did not have permission to enter the residence and may have done so by force, police said.

A guest at the residence, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested on various unlisted charges for her alleged involvement in the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service, Coroner’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office all assisted in the case.

10 years later: Leap Day tornado strikes Harrisburg, Illinois

1 of 16

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

