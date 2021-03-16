Homicide investigation launched after Southern Illinois woman found dead

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Harrisburg woman.
The state agency's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 said they were called out Sunday to assist the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman.
During the investigation, ISP received information that led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where evidence of a homicide was discovered.
Further information was obtained that led to the discovery of the female’s body in rural Gallatin county, north of Equality, according to the agency.
The identification of the victim has not yet been released. This story will be updated.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.