Homicide investigation launched after Southern Illinois woman found dead

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Harrisburg woman.

The state agency's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 said they were called out Sunday to assist the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman.

During the investigation, ISP received information that led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where evidence of a homicide was discovered.

Further information was obtained that led to the discovery of the female’s body in rural Gallatin county, north of Equality, according to the agency.

The identification of the victim has not yet been released. This story will be updated.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.