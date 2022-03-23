Human remains found Monday near Mount Vernon

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Human remains were located near Mount Vernon on Monday.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. police received a call and located human remains on Veterans Drive within a mile west of I-57 and I-64, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

The case was determined to be a county matter, rather than a Mount Vernon matter, and was handed over to the sheriff's department.

Due to weather, Illinois State Police is still conducting an investigation of the scene.

The remains have not yet been identified and appear to be significantly decomposed, according to the sheriff's office.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.

