 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Human remains found Monday near Mount Vernon

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Human remains were located near Mount Vernon on Monday. 

At approximately 9:05 p.m. police received a call and located human remains on Veterans Drive within a mile west of I-57 and I-64, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

The case was determined to be a county matter, rather than a Mount Vernon matter, and was handed over to the sheriff's department. 

Due to weather, Illinois State Police is still conducting an investigation of the scene.

The remains have not yet been identified and appear to be significantly decomposed, according to the sheriff's office.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Sea port city of Odesa holds on despite first Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News