Human remains in Benton believed to be of Joshua Brock, missing since October

BENTON – Human remains suspected to be of a missing man were discovered in Benton Wednesday, police said.

At 12:45 p.m. Franklin County detectives responded to a rural Benton location and located human remains suspected to belong to that of Joshua Brock, 34, police said.

The autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm the identity is scheduled.

Brock went missing on Oct. 9, police said.

He was last seen at the Dollar General store on the west side of West Frankfort, police said.

Brock is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing dark-colored cargo shorts, a red, blue and white button-down shirt and red tennis shoes, police said.

It is believed he was riding a gold, ten-speed bicycle with curled style handlebars, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Brock is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

Tips can be made over the phone, in-person or anonymously.

The investigation into the remains and Brock’s disappearance is ongoing.

