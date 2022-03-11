 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story
Jefferson County

Identity of 1993 murder victim announced Friday

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The identity of 1993 murder victim “Ina Jane Doe” has been discovered, authorities said during a news conference Friday.

“Ina Jane Doe” as been identified as Susan Lund of Clarksville, Tennessee, with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services of Massachusetts.

The almost 30-year-old cold case is set to reopen with cooperation between the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Clarksville police.

The Southern will release a more in-depth story with additional case details later today. 

Anyone with information about Lund or this investigation can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

