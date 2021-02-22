Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs criminal justice reform bill

The law would place the burden on the state to prove an individual should be detained, rather than the individual proving that they should go free. Prosecutors would submit a request for an individual’s detention, and judges would be required to put their reasoning for granting the pretrial detention.

Proponents of the bill say the new system of detention will make Illinois safer while preventing discrimination and abuse in the court system.

“Cash bond says if you are poor then you get a lower tier of safety,” Democratic Sen. Robert Peters, a sponsor of the bill and longtime activist against cash bail, said at Monday’s signing. “If you are poor and Black, you get an even lower tier of safety. If you're a poor, Black and a woman, you get an even lower tier of public safety.”

Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, said Republicans would support ending cash bail using a system similar to New Jersey’s, which he called a “gold standard” that would have had “bipartisan support.”

“Detention should not be determined based on ability to pay, there’s no doubt about that,” he said in an interview Monday. “But you have to replace it with a system that provides at least the same level of public safety in pretrial services and that was not done here.”