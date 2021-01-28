Illinois man arrested in Marion in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is also alleged that Capsel “forcibly assaulted resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, or interfered with any officer or employee of the United States or of any agency in any branch of the United States Government (including any member of the uniformed services) while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties,” according to the complaint.

Finally, the complaint alleges that Capsel committed, or attempted to commit, any act to “obstruct, impede, or interfere with (a) law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties” during civil disorder.

Nathan Stump, assistant U.S. attorney, declined to comment on why Capsel was in Marion at the time of his arrest.

The criminal complaint against Capsel said that the FBI on Jan. 8 received information from an unnamed witness that they had seen Capsel in video from the riot and added that they were a former neighbor of Capsel’s. The witness said Capsel was “known to be violent” and pointed agents to other videos of Capsel “on the frontline of the riot and breach.”

The federal criminal complaint said several witnesses provided screenshots of videos allegedly posted of and by Capsel showing his involvement in the Capitol riot.