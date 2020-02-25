Illinois sheriffs say new policy 'aids and abets' undocumented immigrants released after felony convictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2019, Downey said, his officers transported 223 inmates to Kankakee after they were released from one of 21 state correctional facilities that were coordinating with federal authorities.

Downey said those transfers included 36 individuals who were found guilty of sexual offenses against minors; 11 of murder, attempted murder or intent to kill or injure; 19 of predatory criminal sexual assault; 33 of a criminal offense involving a weapon; 50 of drug offenses involving a substance other than cannabis; and 55 of felony-level traffic offenses including aggravated DUI and other such offenses.

“This is not a policy that is affecting people that should have amnesty,” Rep. Linday Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, said during the news conference. “This is a policy where we had 223 people in 2019 that were safely transported and deported to their country of origin because of their violent criminal nature.”

Downey said IDOC officials were also instructed not to comply with ICE requests.

The sheriffs and lawmakers said it is unknown how many individuals have been released without notification since the policy change was enacted.

“Nobody knows where they are, that’s the problem,” state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said during the news conference.