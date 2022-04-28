Illinois State Police are investigating a death in Mounds

MOUNDS – Illinois State Police are investigating a dead body found in the woods.

At 7:31 p.m. Sunday, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds, according to ISP.

The victim has not yet been identified.

If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP District 22 in Ullin at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.

If someone wishes to remain anonymous they can contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

The investigation is currently open, and no further information will be released at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.