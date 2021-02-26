 Skip to main content
Illinois State Police assist with armed barricaded subject in Brookport
Massac County

  Updated
The Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police and Brookport Police Department are assisting the Massac County Sheriff's Department with an armed barricaded situation in Brookport, according to an Illinois State Police press release. 

The press release indicated the Massac County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence on Greek Road at about 2:54 p.m. on Friday for a domestic disturbance, which turned into an armed barricaded situation.

There is no threat to the public and it is requested to avoid the area at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.  

— The Southern

