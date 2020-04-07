You are the owner of this article.
Illinois State Police identify Pulaski County homicide victim
Pulaski County

Illinois State Police identify Pulaski County homicide victim

The Illinois State Police have identified the victim of a homicide in rural Pulaski County that remains under investigation. 

The body of Haley Marie Decker, 18, of Normal, was located in Pulaski County on March 26, ISP said in a news release Tuesday. It is believed she had moved to southeast Missouri in January and had recently been reported missing from the Normal area. 

ISP has declined to release any other additional details about the case. An agency spokesman previously said that law enforcement does not believe there is any additional threat to the public related to this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171 ext. 1207. 

— The Southern

