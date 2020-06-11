Illinois State Police identify remains found in Gallatin County as 32-year-old from Eldorado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois State Police on Thursday said investigators have identified human remains discovered in Gallatin County on Tuesday as those of a 32-year-old from Eldorado.

According to a news release from ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8, an autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the remains are those of Chase E. Mitchell, whose family reported him missing to the Eldorado Police Department on May 5. Eldorado Police called ISP to assist in the investigation on Tuesday, June 9.

The release states an "extensive" multiagency search for Mitchell has been ongoing since he was reported missing last month. Police say information led investigators to a rural Gallatin County location where suspected human remains were discovered.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, and is being led by ISP DCI Zone 8, assisted by Eldorado Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County Coroner's Office, according to the release.

— The Southern

