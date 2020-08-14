Illinois State Police investigate shooting on I-57 that injured 3

The Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 57 near Dongola on Friday in which three young men from Cairo were injured.
According to a news release from ISP, the shooting happened on I-57 near exit 24. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. ISP said initial information indicates a vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire and three of its occupants were injured. The three occupants who were injured are all men from Cairo: One is 18, one is 28, and the other is 31. All three were taken to an area hospital and were being treated for wounds that are not life-threatening.
Police say the events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and they did not provide any more details. Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have knowledge about the incident to contact ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. Callers may remain anonymous.
— The Southern
