Illinois State Police investigate shooting on I-57 that injured 3

According to a news release from ISP, the shooting happened on I-57 near exit 24. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. ISP said initial information indicates a vehicle had been struck several times by gunfire and three of its occupants were injured. The three occupants who were injured are all men from Cairo: One is 18, one is 28, and the other is 31. All three were taken to an area hospital and were being treated for wounds that are not life-threatening.