Illinois State Police investigation two shootings in Mounds days apart

MOUNDS – Illinois State Police are investigating two shootings just a day apart in Mounds.

On March 18 and 19, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested to investigate two shootings that resulted in a total of 3 non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:46 p.m. March 18 they were requested to investigate an earlier shooting in the 100 block of McKinley Street, police said.

A 17-year-old male suffered injuries caused by gunfire and had to be transported to an area hospital, police said.

The following day at 3 a.m., police were requested to the scene of another shooting.

The exact location of the second shooting was not listed by police other than Mounds.

At the second shooting, a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man suffered injuries, police said.

They were both transported to the hospital.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207.

