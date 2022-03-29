Illinois State Police makes strides in forensic science, reduces case backlogs

State police investigators are working towards reducing its case backlog and solve crimes by making continued forensic science improvements, ISP Director Brendan Kelly in a Monday press conference.

“If we want to reduce crime, we have to solve crime,” Kelly said. “That's something that the governor says all the time and he's absolutely right. And to do that, we need to ensure that we are using sound forensic science, the most effective testing procedures, and the latest technology. Catching and prosecuting those who break the law can reduce and deter crime and forensic services are critical to that work.”

ISP announced that they are building a new combined crime laboratory and administrative facility in Joliet and another lab in Decatur to continue to deliver complete and accurate crime scene evidence to more than 200 law enforcement agencies.

The buildings are possible through Rebuild Illinois, which is supplying $76.6 million to the project.

Governor JB Pritzker expressed his pride in the advancements at the press conference.

“As governor, I’ve been proud to champion new investments to solve crimes and advance justice for victims, survivors, and their families — including reducing the long-standing DNA backlog and funding the new forensics facility in Decatur,” Pritzker said. “The Forensic Science Commission has been an indispensable tool in our fight to solve crimes and pursue justice, and I’m proud to bring these experts together to further improve our state systems.”

The announcement was made at the first meeting of the Forensic Science Commission that will be charged with ensuring the efficient delivery of forensic science to help ensure justice for victims and those wrongly accused.

The commission will review all aspects and practices of forensic services with the goal of reducing or eliminating inefficiencies that contribute to backlogs and errors, according to a news release.

They will also focus on education, training, funding and hiring.

“The Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services has made tremendous improvements over the past several years resulting in reduced turnaround times for processing evidence and quicker justice for victims of crime,” Kelly said. “The Illinois Forensic Science Commission can help guide the future of forensic science in Illinois by identifying efficiencies, new technologies and methodologies, improving communications among stakeholders, and analyzing current policies and practices that impact the use of forensic evidence in the courts.”

ISP has made several improvements to forensic services in the past year including reducing the total forensic backlog by 72% in two years, according to the news release.

From February 2019 to the end of 2021, specific reductions in the backlog that were achieved include:

52% firearms/toolmarks

56% toxicology

60% biology/DNA

62% trace chemistry (e.g. gunshot residue)

83% latent prints

89% drug chemistry

97% sexual assault evidence older than six months

Carrie Ward, CEO with Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, was very impressed by the progress ISP had made especially in sexual assault cases.

“On behalf of sexual assault survivors across the state, the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault applauds the progress the Illinois State Police has made reducing the backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits awaiting forensic analysis,” Ward said. “There have been significant steps forward in improving the efficiency of the analysis process. We appreciate the continued steps ISP and Director Kelly have taken to improve the system for survivors. ICASA looks forward to the eventual elimination of the backlog of untested kits, demonstrating these cases are being investigated and processed in the timely and efficient manner that survivors deserve.”

Ward is also one of the new commission members.

To continue the work on sexual assault cases, ISP has implemented an online sexual assault tracking system that allows survivors of sexual assault to monitor their evidence online throughout the entire process from the collection at the hospital to the State’s Attorney’s office.

The system can be accessed at https://isp.illinois.gov/Forensics/SexualAssaultEvidence.

ISP also launched a publicly available web-based dashboard to provide information on processing times and backlogs, which is available on the ISP Forensics Reports website at https://isp.illinois.gov/Forensics/Reports.

Other recent improvements to the ISP Division of Forensic Services includes hiring additional forensic scientists, utilizing of robotics and implementing new technology that allowed DFS to go paperless, which helped reduce the turnaround time for processing evidence.

The commission will also collect and analyze information, as well as evaluate the impact of current laws, rules, policies and practices on forensic crime laboratories.

Illinois Innocence Project retired Executive Director and new commission member, John Hanlon, was especially thrilled about this.

“I am proud of the fact that our state has enacted legislation to create this Forensic Science Commission, as the work of the Commission will seek to enhance justice for both victims and defendants alike,” Hanlon said. “As an attorney whose work has often involved trying to remedy cases of wrongful convictions of the innocent, I know that countless innocent individuals have been sent to prison based on 'junk science,' i.e. forensic evidence which lacks proper scientific underpinnings. Improvements are also needed in the area of preservation of evidence with circuit clerks and law enforcement agencies in Illinois cities and counties. I look forward to working with the members of the Commission toward understandings and meaningful improvements in these areas and others.”

The mission of the ISP DFS is to deliver complete, accurate and timely crime scene evidence collection and forensic analysis to every law enforcement agency within the state. With the new advancements, they hope to do just that.

“Our continued investment in forensic services will help put criminals behind bars and bring justice to victims and exonerate those wrongfully accused,” Kelly said. “I am confident with the creation of this commission and the hard work of all those who make up the commission. We will continue to make tremendous strides and improving efficiency within the forensic science services field here in Illinois.”

