Illinois Supreme Court assigns Circuit Judge Vaughan to Fifth District Appellate Court

MCLEANSBORO — Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday that Circuit Judge Barry L. Vaughan of the Second Judicial Circuit has been assigned as an Appellate Court justice in the Fifth District.

Vaughan was assigned to fill the vacancy created by the election of Judge Mark M. Boie to the Fifth District Appellate Court in November. The assignment will take effect Jan. 4 and remain in effect until further ordered by the court. Overstreet will administer Vaughn's oath on Jan. 4.

“I am nervous and anxious and excited, all at the same time. I am looking forward to a new challenge,” Vaughn said.

He explained that judges can be assigned, appointed or elected to the appellate court. Boie was assigned to the court. He ran and was elected to a seat on the Fifth Appellate Court. He remains on the court. Vaughan will fill the seat he formerly held.

Because Vaughan is assigned to the appellate court, he will not be replaced in the Second Judicial Circuit. Current judges in the circuit will fill in to hear cases assigned to Vaughan.