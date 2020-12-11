Illinois Supreme Court assigns Circuit Judge Vaughan to Fifth District Appellate Court

MCLEANSBORO — Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday that Circuit Judge Barry L. Vaughan of the Second Judicial Circuit has been assigned as an Appellate Court justice in the Fifth District.
Vaughan was assigned to fill the vacancy created by the election of Judge Mark M. Boie to the Fifth District Appellate Court in November. The assignment will take effect Jan. 4 and remain in effect until further ordered by the court. Overstreet will administer Vaughn's oath on Jan. 4.
“I am nervous and anxious and excited, all at the same time. I am looking forward to a new challenge,” Vaughn said.
He explained that judges can be assigned, appointed or elected to the appellate court. Boie was assigned to the court. He ran and was elected to a seat on the Fifth Appellate Court. He remains on the court. Vaughan will fill the seat he formerly held.
Because Vaughan is assigned to the appellate court, he will not be replaced in the Second Judicial Circuit. Current judges in the circuit will fill in to hear cases assigned to Vaughan.
Vaughan was first elected to the bench in 2002 as resident circuit judge in Hamilton County and was retained by voters in 2008, 2014 and 2020. Prior to serving on the bench, he was in private practice at Cochran and Vaughan for six years and served as Wayne County state’s attorney for eight years.
Vaughan earned his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University in 1985 and his Juris Doctor from SIU of Law School in 1988.
He has lived in McLeansboro all of his life. He has been married 31 years and has three children, two sons and a daughter. His daughter will play golf at SIU next year.
“I am grateful to Justice Overstreet and the Supreme Court for assigning me to the Appellate Court,” Judge Vaughan said. “It is an honor that they chose me from all the judges in 37 counties.”
In a press release from Illinois Appellate Court, he pledged to perform the duties assigned to him faithfully and with equal justice for all who appear before him in court.
The Fifth Judicial District is composed of 37 counties in the southernmost part of Illinois, including: Alexander, Bond, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Shelby, St. Clair, Wabash, Wayne, Washington, White, Williamson and Union counties.
