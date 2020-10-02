ULLIN — Immigrant rights groups are calling for further transparency regarding conditions at the Pulaski County Detention Center, which holds a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project and the Midwest Council for Civil Rights are demanding the facility be inspected by a local health inspector in order to verify the conditions of the facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, they are calling for the release of “as many people as possible” from the facility and ask the federal agency to provide accommodations to those released who are required to quarantine.

The organizations are planning to hold a demonstration Saturday morning outside of the detention center to bring attention to what they call “inhumane” conditions at the facility.

“Our goal is to demonstrate at the facility, using tactics including noise and music, to show the people being detained at this facility that they have not been forgotten and to demonstrate to the public that we will not go away quietly,” organizers wrote in the event description on Facebook.

Shelby Seabaugh, a member of the Midwest Council for Civil Rights, said they became aware of the detention center from an April video published by the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project calling for action at the detention center. “We do not know how they (detainees) are being cared for in there,” she said. “We plan for sustained demonstrations, we want to come back until our demands are met.”

As of Friday, 78 total positive coronavirus cases among ICE detainees have been identified at the Pulaski County Detention Center since the pandemic began. That marks the highest COVID-19 case count among detainees of an ICE-affiliated facility in the state, according to the agency’s website. There are eight cases at the facility that are being monitored or currently under isolation, according to ICE COVID-19 data published on the agency’s website. The case counts were last updated Sept. 30.

It is unknown how many other individuals at the detention center that are not affiliated with ICE have contracted the virus.

Detainees and their advocates told The Southern last May they were not receiving timely information about outbreaks in the facilities where they are housed, or adequate access to masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

When asked about the number of cases at the facility, detention center administrator Damon Acuff said during a Friday interview he didn’t know where The Southern had obtained the case numbers and said he believed the numbers were “wrong or skewed.” Despite referencing ICE’s reported data, he claimed there are not eight active COVID-19 cases currently at the facility.

“I can’t explain to you where the virus comes from or why our numbers are different from Chase County,” Acuff said when asked about the detention center having the largest number of cases among Illinois ICE-affiliated detention centers. Chase County is one of the five ICE-affiliated detention centers in the state that have reported COVID-19 cases.

He said he doesn’t pay attention to COVID-19 cases at other facilities. “I’m concerned about Pulaski County and the people that are here.”

Acuff later acknowledged an increase in testing availability could lead to more cases being identified, something largely noted by local health departments. He said detainees at Pulaski County Detention Center receive the nasopharyngeal virus test upon arrival with the results taking about three days to be returned.

In an April 25 investigative report, The Southern detailed concerns of detainees and their advocates, who claimed detainees lacked adequate access to masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies as the outbreak began. Michelle Peek, a member of the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project, said she feels that not enough has been done at the facility amid the pandemic. She said she’s heard of a lack of adequate personal protective equipment and coronavirus information.

While responding to similar calls from advocacy groups this past spring for state-led inspections of the facility in order to ensure the welfare of the detainees, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a May 28 news conference that state officials are prohibited from inspecting federal facilities. The Pulaski County Detention Center is managed by the county.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in the same news conference that her agency has offered consultation regarding the outbreak at the detention center. She said IDPH reviewed the steps and measures the facility has taken surrounding the pandemic and deemed them “appropriate.”

The Office of the Governor and IDPH did not respond to a request for comment as of Friday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth this spring called on the investigatory arms of the U.S. Departments of Health & Human Services and Homeland Security to “immediately investigate urgent public health concerns” for detainees and facility staff.

The senators wrote in a May 29 letter that they had “grave concerns” Immigration and Customs Enforcement was unnecessarily putting detainees, staff and the local community at risk and were “troubled by the potential strain that an outbreak could place on limited local health resources in this rural community.”

The senators wrote the detention center lacked the physical layout for proper social distancing. As a result, they wrote, the facility had experienced “a rapid spread of (COVID-19) among detainees, some of whom have preexisting conditions causing increased risks from the disease.” The letter cites earlier reporting by The Southern Illinoisan on conditions, and information provided to them by the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), a nonprofit organization that has represented some of the facility’s detainees in court.

Joseph Cuffari, inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote in a June 25 letter in response to the senators that they are planning to review ICE's efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities. “The objective of our planned review is to determine whether ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations effectively managed the crisis at its detention facilities and adequately safeguarded the health and safety of both detainees in their custody and staff,” he said.

Sen. Durbin, through a spokesperson, declined to comment further on the situation surrounding the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Acuff said he didn’t read the letter Durbin and Duckworth wrote and challenged the claims surrounding the detention center during a Friday interview. He said all staff and detainees are regularly receiving proper personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer and face masks, which are replaced when needed or requested.

“Throughout the facility, we’re taking all of the precautionary steps as direct guides from the CDC through the Southern Seven Health Department,” he said. “Unequivocally, we are following the CDC guidelines as recommended to every extent humanly possible.”

Acuff added the Pulaski County Detention Center is regularly inspected through multiple state and federal agencies, including annual inspections by the Illinois Department of Corrections and biweekly inspections conducted by ICE personnel. The biweekly inspection, Acuff said, includes checking the facility itself and talking to those in custody.

IDPH also inspected the detention facility roughly within the last couple of months, he said, and recommended the facility turn off any public water fountains in order to prevent the spread of the virus. But, Acuff notes, the detention center has been under “lockdown” since March 17 — meaning there is no public traffic in or out of the facility. Staff members have their temperatures checked at the beginning of every shift, he said, as well as going through a COVID-19 questionnaire.

“As far as trying to explain how the virus, you know, affected anybody, much less 78 people or whatever you’re claiming, I can’t explain that,” Acuff said.

A recent analysis written by Freedom for Immigrants, an immigrant advocacy group, detailed allegations made by a detainee at the Ullin-based facility. They claim a detainee reported on Sept. 8 that facility staff displaying COVID-19 symptoms do not wear PPE correctly. “The person reported that one official is displaying severe symptoms and has not been sent home, even though other staff are avoiding working in close proximity to him,” according to the report.

The number of Pulaski County Detention Center employees who are currently infected with, or were previously infected with, COVID-19 remains unclear. ICE reports employee case numbers on its website, as well as detainee cases. But, it does not report employee cases related to the Pulaski County Detention Center because the facility is managed by the county.

Nationwide, 6,271 detainees have contracted COVID-19 across roughly 100 detention centers as of Sept. 30, according to the ICE website. The agency is also reporting 45 confirmed cases among ICE detention facility employees, but that count does not include contract agencies, which is how the vast majority of ICE-affiliated facilities are designated.

Acuff declined to disclose the number of detention center employees who had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as the number of people currently detained at the facility. The Southern Seven Health Department also previously told The Southern it “does not release specific case information related to COVID-19 cases or individuals other than gender, age-range and county of residence without a court order.”

A memo posted on the Pulaski County Detention Center’s website written by the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners condemns an “invasion of privacy” by governmental agencies. They allege agencies outside of their jurisdiction “have applied pressure on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Southern Seven Health Department” to release health information through court orders.

“Pulaski County fully supports the Southern 7 Health Department in protecting all patient's right to privacy,” the board wrote. “The Officials at Pulaski County will work tirelessly to ensure that all those who live or work in Pulaski County are protected from this invasion of privacy.”

The lack of transparency has been noted by the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Commission and the Midwest Council for Civil Rights. Acuff said the detention center has “worked very diligently to be as transparent as possible.” He said, in some cases, public perceptions about the detention center may be based on “the fact people aren’t liking what they are hearing” and noted the news media and social media “feed their own version” of what the truth is.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials did not return a phone call to The Southern on Friday seeking comment in response to the allegations surrounding the facility.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.